How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's

On Saturday in college basketball action, Pepperdine will hit the road to take on Saint Mary's.

The 2021-22 college basketball season has continued pushing forward despite all of the adversity with COVID-19. With the end of the year coming up quickly, teams are trying to make their last efforts to string wins together and get into the tournament. One game to watch today will feature Pepperdine hitting the road to take on Saint Mary's.

How to Watch Pepperdine Waves at Saint Mary's Gaels Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Prior to tonight's game, the Waves hold a 6-16 record and have struggled a lot this season. While they haven't had a great year, they could embrace the role of spoiler tonight. In their last outing, Pepperdine ended up losing to San Diego by a final score of 64-56.

On the other side of the court, the Gaels are 16-4 and are looking to make a push to get into the tournament. A win tonight would further help that cause. Saint Mary's is coming off of a hard-fought 72-70 victory over San Francisco in their last game.

The Waves will look to spoil the tournament chances for the Gales tonight. That's what makes this game an entertaining one to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

