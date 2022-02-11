How to Watch Pepperdine at San Francisco

Pepperdine travels to San Francisco on Thursday night looking to pull off a big upset of the Dons in men's college basketball.

Pepperdine finally picked up its first WCC win of the year on Saturday when it beat Pacific 70-64. It was the second straight game against the Tigers and the Waves were able to avenge the 81-76 loss from the first game.

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Waves that included a 71-45 loss to San Francisco back on Jan. 22.

It wasn't a good game for Pepperdine, but it hopes that picking up its first win will provide the momentum to upset a San Francisco team fresh of an upset loss to Portland.

The Dons were shocked on Tuesday night by the Pilots 69-68. It was their second straight game against each other with San Francisco winning the first 74-71 on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped the Dons to 6-4 in the WCC and put a major dent in their at-large chances.

Thursday's game is now a must-win for San Francisco as it looks to pick up a season sweep of the Waves.

