Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (2-8) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Alabama State
- The Waves average 15.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hornets allow (81.1).
- The Hornets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Waves allow to opponents.
- The Waves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Waves this season is Jan Zidek, who averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
- Victor Ohia Obioha leads Pepperdine in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Houston Mallette leads the Waves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Pepperdine steals leader is Mallette, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ohia Obioha, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Gerald Liddell collects 10.7 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.
- Juan Reyna is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Liddell's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.4 blocks per game) lead Alabama State on defense.
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
TCU
L 73-64
Away
11/27/2021
Grand Canyon
L 59-56
Home
11/30/2021
Nevada
L 79-66
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
L 86-74
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
W 82-69
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
San Diego
-
Home
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
North Carolina Central
W 80-74
Home
11/22/2021
Tuskegee
W 91-65
Home
11/28/2021
North Alabama
L 81-69
Home
12/1/2021
Dayton
L 93-54
Away
12/8/2021
Samford
L 74-64
Home
12/11/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
12/15/2021
UCLA
-
Away
12/21/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/28/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/3/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Away
1/5/2022
UAPB
-
Away