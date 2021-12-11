Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama State Hornets (2-8) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

The Waves average 15.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hornets allow (81.1).

The Hornets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Waves allow to opponents.

The Waves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Pepperdine Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Waves this season is Jan Zidek, who averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Victor Ohia Obioha leads Pepperdine in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Houston Mallette leads the Waves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Pepperdine steals leader is Mallette, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ohia Obioha, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Alabama State Players to Watch

Gerald Liddell collects 10.7 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.

Juan Reyna is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Liddell's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.4 blocks per game) lead Alabama State on defense.

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 TCU L 73-64 Away 11/27/2021 Grand Canyon L 59-56 Home 11/30/2021 Nevada L 79-66 Away 12/3/2021 UCSB L 86-74 Away 12/6/2021 San Jose State W 82-69 Home 12/11/2021 Alabama State - Home 12/18/2021 Southeast Missouri State - Home 12/21/2021 Oregon - Away 12/23/2021 Westmont - Home 1/1/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/6/2022 San Diego - Home

Alabama State Schedule