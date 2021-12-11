Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alabama State Hornets (2-8) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Pepperdine Waves (3-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Alabama State

    • The Waves average 15.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hornets allow (81.1).
    • The Hornets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Waves allow to opponents.
    • The Waves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Waves this season is Jan Zidek, who averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
    • Victor Ohia Obioha leads Pepperdine in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
    • Houston Mallette leads the Waves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Pepperdine steals leader is Mallette, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ohia Obioha, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Alabama State Players to Watch

    • Gerald Liddell collects 10.7 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jordan O'Neal grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.7 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Alabama State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Juan Reyna is the most prolific from deep for the Hornets, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Liddell's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.4 blocks per game) lead Alabama State on defense.

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    TCU

    L 73-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 59-56

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    L 79-66

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    L 86-74

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    W 82-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Westmont

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    Alabama State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 80-74

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tuskegee

    W 91-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Alabama

    L 81-69

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Dayton

    L 93-54

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Samford

    L 74-64

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UAPB

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Alabama State at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

