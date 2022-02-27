How to Watch Pepperdine vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center.

How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total BYU -17 149.5 points

Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine

The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves allow.

The Waves put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Waves allow to opponents.

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello leads his squad in points per game (17.2), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars at 8.0 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 8.4 points.

Te'Jon Lucas puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Gideon George puts up 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field.

Pepperdine Players to Watch