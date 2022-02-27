Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center.

How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine

BYU vs Pepperdine Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

BYU

-17

149.5 points

Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine

  • The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves allow.
  • The Waves put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Waves allow to opponents.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello leads his squad in points per game (17.2), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars at 8.0 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 8.4 points.
  • Te'Jon Lucas puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.
  • Gideon George puts up 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Houston Mallette gives the Waves 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Mike Mitchell Jr. is posting a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field, and 40.3% from 3-point range resulting in 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Jan Zidek leads the Waves in scoring (13.5 points per game), and produces 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jade' Smith gets the Waves 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Waves receive 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Maxwell Lewis.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Pepperdine at BYU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
