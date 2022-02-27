How to Watch Pepperdine vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center.
How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Marriott Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-17
149.5 points
Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine
- The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves allow.
- The Waves put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Waves allow to opponents.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello leads his squad in points per game (17.2), and also posts 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars at 8.0 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 8.4 points.
- Te'Jon Lucas puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field.
- Gideon George puts up 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette gives the Waves 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is posting a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's also contributing 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field, and 40.3% from 3-point range resulting in 1.7 triples per contest.
- Jan Zidek leads the Waves in scoring (13.5 points per game), and produces 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jade' Smith gets the Waves 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Waves receive 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Maxwell Lewis.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Pepperdine at BYU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)