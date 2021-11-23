Pepperdine vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 1:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Save Mart Center
    Fresno State vs Pepperdine Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Fresno State

    -6.5

    138 points

    Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

    • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
    • The Waves put up 9.5 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.4).
    • The Bulldogs made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Waves allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson posted 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.1 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor.
    • Isaiah Hill led his squad in assists per contest (3.3) last year, and also averaged 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Deon Stroud averaged 12.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Anthony Holland averaged 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 34.2% from the field and 28.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Junior Ballard put up 7.2 points, 0.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game last year.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette paces the Waves in scoring (13.4 points per game), and averages 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jade' Smith gives the Waves 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Keith Fisher III is posting a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.4 points and 2.2 assists, making 37.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • Mike Mitchell Jr. is the Waves' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he averages 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.
    • Jan Zidek is posting 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 35.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    Pepperdine at Fresno State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
