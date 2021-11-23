Pepperdine vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 1:00 AM ET.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-6.5
138 points
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
- The Waves put up 9.5 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.4).
- The Bulldogs made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Waves allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson posted 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.1 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor.
- Isaiah Hill led his squad in assists per contest (3.3) last year, and also averaged 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Deon Stroud averaged 12.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest last season.
- Anthony Holland averaged 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 34.2% from the field and 28.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Junior Ballard put up 7.2 points, 0.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game last year.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette paces the Waves in scoring (13.4 points per game), and averages 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jade' Smith gives the Waves 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Keith Fisher III is posting a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.4 points and 2.2 assists, making 37.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is the Waves' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he averages 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.
- Jan Zidek is posting 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 35.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Pepperdine at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)