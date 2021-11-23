Pepperdine vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Save Mart Center. The contest airs at 1:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -6.5 138 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 7.3 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Waves allowed (73.6).

The Waves put up 9.5 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.4).

The Bulldogs made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Waves allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Waves shot 46.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson posted 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.1 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor.

Isaiah Hill led his squad in assists per contest (3.3) last year, and also averaged 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Deon Stroud averaged 12.2 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest last season.

Anthony Holland averaged 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 34.2% from the field and 28.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Junior Ballard put up 7.2 points, 0.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game last year.

Pepperdine Players to Watch