How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Fresno State

Pepperdine and Fresno State face off in the final game of the first day of the SoCal Challenge in men's college basketball.

The Pepperdine men's basketball team heads to the SoCal Challenge looking to get back to .500 on the season. The Waves (2–3) have alternated wins and losses through their first five games and will look to continue the pattern and pick up a win in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Gaels will take on TCU in their second game of the challenge but first must take care of a Fresno State team that is undefeated on the year.

The Bulldogs have started their season off with three straight wins as they have rolled through Fresno Pacific, LIU and Idaho. They have won all three games fairly easily but will be tested by Pepperdine before they take on Santa Clara in their second game in the challenge.

Both of these schools are looking to have a good showing against other teams from California as they try and claim state bragging rights.

This should be a good set of games. This tournament might not get the most national recognition but still should be a good watch.

