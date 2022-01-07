Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 WCC) will host the Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-0 WCC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13 more points than the Waves give up (72.6).

The Waves average 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.

The Waves' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (37.3%).

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren posts a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 61.2% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Drew Timme is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.7), and also averages 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther is averaging 13.2 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Andrew Nembhard paces the Bulldogs at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Anton Watson puts up 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Pepperdine Players to Watch