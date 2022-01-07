Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 WCC) will host the Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-0 WCC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine
- The 85.6 points per game the Bulldogs record are 13 more points than the Waves give up (72.6).
- The Waves average 7.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs allow (62.5).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.
- The Waves' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (37.3%).
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren posts a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 61.2% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Drew Timme is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.7), and also averages 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Julian Strawther is averaging 13.2 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Nembhard paces the Bulldogs at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- Anton Watson puts up 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jade' Smith gets the Waves 9.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Waves get 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Houston Mallette.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging a team-high 4.9 assists per game. And he is producing 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Keith Fisher III is the Waves' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he averages 8.7 points and 1.3 assists.
- Jan Zidek is the Waves' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and contributes 3.9 rebounds.
