How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) aim to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga
- The 90 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13 more points than the Waves allow (77).
- The Waves put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just four more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Waves are shooting 41.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 37.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 13 points per game. He also tacks on 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Keith Fisher III puts up a stat line of five rebounds, 6.6 points and one assist per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Houston Mallette is reliable from deep and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Maxwell Lewis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Carson Basham (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Portland
W 104-72
Home
2/3/2022
San Diego
W 92-62
Away
2/5/2022
BYU
W 90-57
Away
2/10/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 89-51
Home
2/12/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 74-58
Home
2/16/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
2/19/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
2/24/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
2/26/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 81-57
Away
2/3/2022
Pacific (CA)
L 81-76
Away
2/5/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 70-64
Home
2/10/2022
San Francisco
L 105-61
Away
2/12/2022
BYU
L 91-85
Home
2/16/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
2/19/2022
Portland
-
Away
2/24/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
2/26/2022
BYU
-
Away
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Gonzaga at Pepperdine
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)