How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 74-58. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) aim to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

The 90 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13 more points than the Waves allow (77).

The Waves put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just four more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Waves are shooting 41.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 37.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Gonzaga's leading rebounder is Chet Holmgren averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Andrew Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.

Julian Strawther leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Gonzaga's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Holmgren leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 13 points per game. He also tacks on 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his stats.

Keith Fisher III puts up a stat line of five rebounds, 6.6 points and one assist per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Houston Mallette is reliable from deep and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.

Maxwell Lewis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Carson Basham (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Portland W 104-72 Home 2/3/2022 San Diego W 92-62 Away 2/5/2022 BYU W 90-57 Away 2/10/2022 Pacific (CA) W 89-51 Home 2/12/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) W 74-58 Home 2/16/2022 Pepperdine - Away 2/19/2022 Santa Clara - Home 2/24/2022 San Francisco - Away 2/26/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

Pepperdine Schedule