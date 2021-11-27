Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes put up were only 1.9 more points than the Waves gave up (73.6).
- The Waves put up an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 14.8 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Antelopes had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents knocked down.
- The Waves shot at a 46.3% rate from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 12 PPG scoring average.
- Blacksher made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Blacksher and Midtgaard were defensive standouts last season, with Blacksher averaging 1.5 steals per game and Midtgaard collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.9 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
- The Pepperdine leaders in rebounding and assists are Keith Fisher III with 4.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.7 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
- Mallette is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Waves, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mallette with 0.4 per game.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grambling
W 74-53
Home
11/12/2021
North Florida
W 65-51
Home
11/17/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 91-64
Home
11/22/2021
Wyoming
L 68-61
Home
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
W 82-47
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
11/29/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
12/2/2021
UTSA
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
12/9/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Ottawa (AZ)
-
Home
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Utah Valley
L 86-74
Home
11/17/2021
UC Davis
W 72-67
Home
11/20/2021
UC Irvine
L 82-48
Away
11/23/2021
Fresno State
L 70-63
Away
11/24/2021
TCU
L 73-64
Away
11/27/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
11/30/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
-
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home