Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon

    • Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes put up were only 1.9 more points than the Waves gave up (73.6).
    • The Waves put up an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 14.8 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Antelopes had a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents knocked down.
    • The Waves shot at a 46.3% rate from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 12 PPG scoring average.
    • Blacksher made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Blacksher and Midtgaard were defensive standouts last season, with Blacksher averaging 1.5 steals per game and Midtgaard collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.9 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Pepperdine leaders in rebounding and assists are Keith Fisher III with 4.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.7 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Mallette is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Waves, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mallette with 0.4 per game.

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Grambling

    W 74-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    North Florida

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 91-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wyoming

    L 68-61

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Ottawa (AZ)

    -

    Home

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 86-74

    Home

    11/17/2021

    UC Davis

    W 72-67

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 82-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Fresno State

    L 70-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    TCU

    L 73-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Grand Canyon at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

