Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gersten Pavilion. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Marymount (CA) -10 148.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

The Lions put up 6.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Waves give up (75.6).

The Waves average just 1.3 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Lions allow (70.5).

This season, the Lions have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Waves' opponents have knocked down.

The Waves' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott leads his team in points (16.5), rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.5) per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joe Quintana puts up 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Shelton posts 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

Dameone Douglas posts 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keli Leaupepe posts 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Pepperdine Players to Watch