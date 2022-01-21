Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Gersten Pavilion. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine
- The Lions put up 6.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Waves give up (75.6).
- The Waves average just 1.3 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Lions allow (70.5).
- This season, the Lions have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Waves' opponents have knocked down.
- The Waves' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott leads his team in points (16.5), rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.5) per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana puts up 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cameron Shelton posts 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor.
- Dameone Douglas posts 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keli Leaupepe posts 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is posting a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 37.1% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- The Waves get 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Houston Mallette.
- Jade' Smith is posting 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.
- Jan Zidek is the Waves' top scorer (12.9 points per game), and he delivers 1.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Keith Fisher III is averaging a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 7.7 points and 1.1 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
