    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a loss to top-ranked Baylor, Oregon hosts Pepperdine to wrap up their non-conference schedule before the holiday break.
    Author:

    Oregon held a four-point halftime lead against Baylor, the only team to hold a halftime lead against the defending national champions this season, before eventually losing 78-70 on Saturday. Tonight, they host Pepperdine who comes into this game riding a three-game winning streak looking for their first-ever win in Eugene and their first road win against a Pac-12 team since beating Arizona State in 2011.

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon:

    Match Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream the Pepperdine at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon is led by senior guard Will Richardson, who is averaging 12.2 points per game, and has scored over 15 points in each of the Ducks last three games. Junior guard De’Vion Harmon is adding 10.3 points per game and has connected on three three-pointers in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

    The Ducks are shooting 44.9% from the field, ranking third in the Pac-12 conference.

    The Waves are led in scoring by forward Jan Zidek who is averaging 12.5 points per game and freshman guard Houston Mallette who adds 12.2 points per game and is Pepperdine’s leading three-point shooter connecting on 37.8% of his attempts from behind the arc.

    The magic number for the Ducks appears to be 70 points. Oregon is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-6 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Pepperdine at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
