    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pepperdine Waves (5-8) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-6) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon vs Pepperdine Betting Information

    Oregon

    -16

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Pepperdine

    • The Ducks score just 2.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Waves allow (73.2).
    • The Waves put up an average of 68.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks give up.
    • The Ducks make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
    • The Waves' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Quincy Guerrier leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.0), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Eric Williams Jr. posts 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • De'Vion Harmon posts 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jacob Young puts up 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette is posting 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
    • Jade' Smith gives the Waves 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Mike Mitchell Jr. is putting up a team-high 5.1 assists per game. And he is contributing 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Keith Fisher III is putting up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 8.5 points and 1.3 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Jan Zidek is the Waves' top scorer (12.5 points per game), and he posts 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    Pepperdine at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
