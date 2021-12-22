Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (5-8) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-6) after losing six road games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -16 144.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Pepperdine

The Ducks score just 2.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Waves allow (73.2).

The Waves put up an average of 68.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Waves' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Oregon Players to Watch

Quincy Guerrier leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.0), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Eric Williams Jr. posts 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon posts 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jacob Young puts up 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field.

Pepperdine Players to Watch