Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland

  • The Waves score just 2.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Pilots allow (71.9).
  • The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Waves have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • The Waves scoring leader is Jan Zidek, who averages 12.7 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Pepperdine's leading rebounder is Keith Fisher III averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Mitchell Jr. and his 4.7 assists per game.
  • The Waves get the most three-point shooting production out of Houston Mallette, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jade' Smith is Pepperdine's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Victor Ohia Obioha leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • The Pilots' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Robertson with 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
  • Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he records 3.8 assists per game.
  • Robertson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
  • Portland's leader in steals is Robertson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moses Wood (0.5 per game).

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Oregon

L 68-59

Away

12/23/2021

Westmont

W 96-69

Home

1/8/2022

Gonzaga

L 117-83

Away

1/10/2022

San Diego

L 72-62

Home

1/13/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 77-62

Home

1/15/2022

Portland

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

1/20/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

1/27/2022

San Diego

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Oregon

L 96-71

Away

12/17/2021

San Jose State

L 90-78

Home

12/19/2021

Montana State

L 61-59

Away

12/22/2021

UC Davis

W 65-60

Away

1/13/2022

San Diego

L 68-63

Away

1/15/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

1/17/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/20/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

1/22/2022

BYU

-

Away

1/27/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Portland at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball with Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris (12) and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Georges Niang (20) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defending during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tarleton at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy