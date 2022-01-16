Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland

The Waves score just 2.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Pilots allow (71.9).

The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.

This season, the Waves have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

The Waves scoring leader is Jan Zidek, who averages 12.7 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Pepperdine's leading rebounder is Keith Fisher III averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Mitchell Jr. and his 4.7 assists per game.

The Waves get the most three-point shooting production out of Houston Mallette, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Jade' Smith is Pepperdine's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Victor Ohia Obioha leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

The Pilots' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Robertson with 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he records 3.8 assists per game.

Robertson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.

Portland's leader in steals is Robertson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moses Wood (0.5 per game).

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Oregon L 68-59 Away 12/23/2021 Westmont W 96-69 Home 1/8/2022 Gonzaga L 117-83 Away 1/10/2022 San Diego L 72-62 Home 1/13/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 77-62 Home 1/15/2022 Portland - Home 1/17/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/20/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/22/2022 San Francisco - Home 1/27/2022 San Diego - Away 1/29/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

Portland Schedule