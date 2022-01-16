How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland
- The Waves score just 2.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Pilots allow (71.9).
- The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.
- This season, the Waves have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- The Waves scoring leader is Jan Zidek, who averages 12.7 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Pepperdine's leading rebounder is Keith Fisher III averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Mitchell Jr. and his 4.7 assists per game.
- The Waves get the most three-point shooting production out of Houston Mallette, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Jade' Smith is Pepperdine's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Victor Ohia Obioha leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- The Pilots' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Robertson with 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he records 3.8 assists per game.
- Robertson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
- Portland's leader in steals is Robertson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moses Wood (0.5 per game).
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Oregon
L 68-59
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
W 96-69
Home
1/8/2022
Gonzaga
L 117-83
Away
1/10/2022
San Diego
L 72-62
Home
1/13/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 77-62
Home
1/15/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/17/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/20/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/27/2022
San Diego
-
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Oregon
L 96-71
Away
12/17/2021
San Jose State
L 90-78
Home
12/19/2021
Montana State
L 61-59
Away
12/22/2021
UC Davis
W 65-60
Away
1/13/2022
San Diego
L 68-63
Away
1/15/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
1/17/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/20/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/22/2022
BYU
-
Away
1/27/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/29/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away