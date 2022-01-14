Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (12-4, 0-1 WCC) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (6-11, 0-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The 67.2 points per game the Gaels score are eight fewer points than the Waves give up (75.2).
- The Waves score 12.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (57.8).
- This season, the Gaels have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Waves' opponents have knocked down.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Kyle Bowen is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.6 per game, while Tommy Kuhse is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek sits at the top of the Waves scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also collects 3.8 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
- The Pepperdine leaders in rebounding and assists are Keith Fisher III with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.6 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
- Houston Mallette is reliable from distance and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Jade' Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Victor Ohia Obioha (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Stanislaus State
W 76-39
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
L 63-53
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
W 75-58
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
W 87-60
Home
1/8/2022
BYU
L 52-43
Away
1/13/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
1/15/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/20/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/22/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 83-77
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon
L 68-59
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
W 96-69
Home
1/8/2022
Gonzaga
L 117-83
Away
1/10/2022
San Diego
L 72-62
Home
1/13/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/17/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/20/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/27/2022
San Diego
-
Away