Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original

The Saint Mary's Gaels (12-4, 0-1 WCC) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (6-11, 0-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • The 67.2 points per game the Gaels score are eight fewer points than the Waves give up (75.2).
  • The Waves score 12.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (57.8).
  • This season, the Gaels have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Waves' opponents have knocked down.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Kyle Bowen is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leading rebounder, grabbing 6.6 per game, while Tommy Kuhse is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
  • Alex Ducas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Logan Johnson is Saint Mary's (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tass leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Jan Zidek sits at the top of the Waves scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also collects 3.8 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
  • The Pepperdine leaders in rebounding and assists are Keith Fisher III with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.6 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
  • Houston Mallette is reliable from distance and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Jade' Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Victor Ohia Obioha (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Stanislaus State

W 76-39

Home

12/17/2021

San Diego State

L 63-53

Away

12/22/2021

Missouri State

W 75-58

Home

12/28/2021

Yale

W 87-60

Home

1/8/2022

BYU

L 52-43

Away

1/13/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

1/15/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

1/20/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Southeast Missouri State

W 83-77

Home

12/21/2021

Oregon

L 68-59

Away

12/23/2021

Westmont

W 96-69

Home

1/8/2022

Gonzaga

L 117-83

Away

1/10/2022

San Diego

L 72-62

Home

1/13/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

1/15/2022

Portland

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

1/20/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

1/27/2022

San Diego

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

