Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC) after losing 10 straight road games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

The 69.0 points per game the Gaels score are 6.3 fewer points than the Waves give up (75.3).

The Waves put up an average of 68.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 58.6 the Gaels give up.

The Gaels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass is tops on the Gaels with 13.1 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.

Logan Johnson posts 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Alex Ducas posts 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Bowen posts 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pepperdine Players to Watch