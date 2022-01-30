Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC) after losing 10 straight road games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: McKeon Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine
- The 69.0 points per game the Gaels score are 6.3 fewer points than the Waves give up (75.3).
- The Waves put up an average of 68.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 58.6 the Gaels give up.
- The Gaels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass is tops on the Gaels with 13.1 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
- Logan Johnson posts 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.
- Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.1 points.
- Alex Ducas posts 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Bowen posts 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the Waves in assists (4.9 per game), and averages 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Houston Mallette is posting 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Jan Zidek is the Waves' top scorer (13.2 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and produces 4.0 rebounds.
- The Waves get 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jade' Smith.
- Keith Fisher III is the Waves' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 1.1 assists.
