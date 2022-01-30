Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball over Pepperdine Waves guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (1) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-16, 0-7 WCC) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 4-1 WCC) after losing 10 straight road games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McKeon Pavilion
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • The 69.0 points per game the Gaels score are 6.3 fewer points than the Waves give up (75.3).
  • The Waves put up an average of 68.0 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 58.6 the Gaels give up.
  • The Gaels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass is tops on the Gaels with 13.1 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
  • Logan Johnson posts 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field.
  • Tommy Kuhse leads the Gaels at 3.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.6 rebounds and 10.1 points.
  • Alex Ducas posts 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyle Bowen posts 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the Waves in assists (4.9 per game), and averages 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Houston Mallette is posting 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Jan Zidek is the Waves' top scorer (13.2 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and produces 4.0 rebounds.
  • The Waves get 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jade' Smith.
  • Keith Fisher III is the Waves' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 1.1 assists.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Pepperdine at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
