    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pepperdine Waves (2-8) will try to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (4-3) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

    • The 64.5 points per game the Waves score are the same as the Spartans allow.
    • The Spartans' 66.1 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Waves allow.
    • The Waves make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • The Spartans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 46.8% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Jan Zidek leads the Waves in scoring, tallying 12.0 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
    • Victor Ohia Obioha is Pepperdine's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • Houston Mallette makes more threes per game than any other member of the Waves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Mallette is a standout on the defensive end for Pepperdine, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • The Spartans' Omari Moore puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Ibrahima Diallo's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 0.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Tibet Gorener is dependable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Diallo (1.9 per game).

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Fresno State

    L 70-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    TCU

    L 73-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 59-56

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    L 79-66

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    L 86-74

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Westmont

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    San Jose State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    L 67-66

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    L 79-45

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 75-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    South Dakota

    W 61-52

    Home

    12/3/2021

    North Dakota

    W 76-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Portland

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    San Jose State at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

