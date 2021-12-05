Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (2-8) will try to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (4-3) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. San Jose State

The 64.5 points per game the Waves score are the same as the Spartans allow.

The Spartans' 66.1 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Waves allow.

The Waves make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Spartans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 46.8% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek leads the Waves in scoring, tallying 12.0 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Victor Ohia Obioha is Pepperdine's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.

Houston Mallette makes more threes per game than any other member of the Waves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Mallette is a standout on the defensive end for Pepperdine, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

The Spartans' Omari Moore puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Ibrahima Diallo's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 0.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard.

Tibet Gorener is dependable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Diallo (1.9 per game).

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Fresno State L 70-63 Away 11/24/2021 TCU L 73-64 Away 11/27/2021 Grand Canyon L 59-56 Home 11/30/2021 Nevada L 79-66 Away 12/3/2021 UCSB L 86-74 Away 12/6/2021 San Jose State - Home 12/11/2021 Alabama State - Home 12/18/2021 Southeast Missouri State - Home 12/21/2021 Oregon - Away 12/23/2021 Westmont - Home 1/1/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away

San Jose State Schedule