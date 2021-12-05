How to Watch Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-8) will try to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (4-3) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. San Jose State
- The 64.5 points per game the Waves score are the same as the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans' 66.1 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Waves allow.
- The Waves make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Spartans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 46.8% the Waves' opponents have shot this season.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek leads the Waves in scoring, tallying 12.0 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
- Victor Ohia Obioha is Pepperdine's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Mike Mitchell Jr. is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
- Houston Mallette makes more threes per game than any other member of the Waves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Mallette is a standout on the defensive end for Pepperdine, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- The Spartans' Omari Moore puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Ibrahima Diallo's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 0.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard.
- Tibet Gorener is dependable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Diallo (1.9 per game).
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Fresno State
L 70-63
Away
11/24/2021
TCU
L 73-64
Away
11/27/2021
Grand Canyon
L 59-56
Home
11/30/2021
Nevada
L 79-66
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
L 86-74
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Cal Baptist
L 67-66
Away
11/20/2021
Texas
L 79-45
Away
11/23/2021
Northern Colorado
W 75-74
Home
11/30/2021
South Dakota
W 61-52
Home
12/3/2021
North Dakota
W 76-51
Home
12/6/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
12/11/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
12/17/2021
Portland
-
Away
12/21/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nevada
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah State
-
Away