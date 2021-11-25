Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Total TCU -11 137.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Pepperdine

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 6.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Waves allowed (73.6).

The Waves scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 71.2 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.

The Horned Frogs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Waves allowed to opponents.

The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

TCU Players to Watch

Kevin Samuel averaged a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 8.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.

Mike Miles posted 13 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game last season.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

PJ Fuller averaged 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last season.

Pepperdine Players to Watch