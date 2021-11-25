Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-11
137.5 points
Key Stats for TCU vs. Pepperdine
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 6.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
- The Waves scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 71.2 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.
- The Horned Frogs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Waves allowed to opponents.
- The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
TCU Players to Watch
- Kevin Samuel averaged a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 8.8 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.
- Mike Miles posted 13 points, 3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- PJ Fuller averaged 5.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last season.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette is the Waves' top scorer (12.5 points per game) and assist man (2), and puts up 4.5 rebounds.
- Jade' Smith is putting up a team-high 5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.5 points and 3.5 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is posting a team-leading 3.8 assists per game. And he is producing 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Waves receive 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keith Fisher III.
- Jan Zidek is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
