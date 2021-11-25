Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The SoCal Challenge continues on Wednesday, as Pepperdine takes on TCU in this college basketball showdown.
    Author:

    The Pepperdine men's basketball team (2-4) will take on TCU on Wednesday in the SoCal Challenge, with both teams coming off losses in their first games.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Pepperdine vs. TCU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    TCU fell 85-66 to Santa Clara, the first defeat of the season for a Horned Frogs team that had won each of its first three games by double digits.

    Maxwell Evans led the team in scoring with 15 points off the bench, but Mike Miles shot just 4-for-15 in 36 minutes for TCU. The team as a whole shot 40.6% from the floor while Santa Clara shot 61.2%.

    On the season, Miles is the leading scorer at 17.0 points per game, but he's shooting just 29.4% from three.

    Pepperdine fell on Monday to Fresno State by a 70-63 margin. Jan Zidek led the team in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting in 35 minutes of action, while Mike Mitchell Jr. was the only other Waves player to score in double figures.

    The team outshot Fresno State from the floor and the three-point line but attempted just nine free throws to 36 for Fresno State. The Waves committed 28 fouls.

    On the season, Houston Mallette leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game.

    This is the first meeting of these teams since 1945 when Pepperdine won 57-45. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Pepperdine vs. TCU

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    just now
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    just now
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    just now
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy