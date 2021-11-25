The SoCal Challenge continues on Wednesday, as Pepperdine takes on TCU in this college basketball showdown.

The Pepperdine men's basketball team (2-4) will take on TCU on Wednesday in the SoCal Challenge, with both teams coming off losses in their first games.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

TCU fell 85-66 to Santa Clara, the first defeat of the season for a Horned Frogs team that had won each of its first three games by double digits.

Maxwell Evans led the team in scoring with 15 points off the bench, but Mike Miles shot just 4-for-15 in 36 minutes for TCU. The team as a whole shot 40.6% from the floor while Santa Clara shot 61.2%.

On the season, Miles is the leading scorer at 17.0 points per game, but he's shooting just 29.4% from three.

Pepperdine fell on Monday to Fresno State by a 70-63 margin. Jan Zidek led the team in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting in 35 minutes of action, while Mike Mitchell Jr. was the only other Waves player to score in double figures.

The team outshot Fresno State from the floor and the three-point line but attempted just nine free throws to 36 for Fresno State. The Waves committed 28 fouls.

On the season, Houston Mallette leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game.

This is the first meeting of these teams since 1945 when Pepperdine won 57-45.

