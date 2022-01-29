Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt travels to Boston College on Saturday looking to win its second straight game

Pitt picked up a big win on Tuesday when it took down Syracuse 64-53. The win avenged an earlier season loss to the Orange and improved its ACC record to 3-6.

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pitt at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was an important win for the Panthers as they were coming off one of their worst games of the year when they lost to Clemson 75-48 last Saturday. The Panthers have lost a lot of close games this year, but hadn't been blown out much and the game against the Tigers was just a poor performance.

They bounced back though, and Saturday they will look to keep it going against a Boston College team who has lost two in a row.

The Eagles are coming off a loss to North Carolina in which they held the Tar Heels under 30% shooting but still lost 58-47.

It was a great defensive effort, but the offense struggled in their second straight loss. 

It has been a tough season for the Eagles as they are now just 3-6 in the ACC and 8-11 overall. They do have big wins over Virginia Tech and Clemson, but those wins have been too few this season.

Saturday afternoon they hope getting back home after two straight road games can help them get back in the win column.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Pitt at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
