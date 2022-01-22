How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

Pitt and Clemson both look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they battle in ACC action

Pitt heads to Clemson on Saturday looking to bounce back after another close loss to Virginia on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 66-61 after losing earlier in the year 57-56.

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Pitt at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was yet another tough loss for Pitt who has now lost six games by five or fewer points. It has been a year full of near misses for Pitt as they are now just 7-11 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

Saturday they will look to put that loss behind them as they try and get a big road win against a Clemson team that has lost three straight.

The Tigers had won four in a row as 2021 came to a close but the new year has not been kind to them. They have lost four of five in 2022 and are now just 2-5 in the ACC and 10-8 overall.

Clemson has shown signs of being able to compete in the ACC, but they have struggled to pull out wins.

Saturday they get a great opportunity to get back in the win column as they take on a Pitt team that has also struggled in conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.