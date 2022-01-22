How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pitt heads to Clemson on Saturday looking to bounce back after another close loss to Virginia on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 66-61 after losing earlier in the year 57-56.
How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022
Game Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (G)
Live stream the Pitt at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
It was yet another tough loss for Pitt who has now lost six games by five or fewer points. It has been a year full of near misses for Pitt as they are now just 7-11 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.
Saturday they will look to put that loss behind them as they try and get a big road win against a Clemson team that has lost three straight.
The Tigers had won four in a row as 2021 came to a close but the new year has not been kind to them. They have lost four of five in 2022 and are now just 2-5 in the ACC and 10-8 overall.
Clemson has shown signs of being able to compete in the ACC, but they have struggled to pull out wins.
Saturday they get a great opportunity to get back in the win column as they take on a Pitt team that has also struggled in conference play.
Regional restrictions may apply.