How to Watch Pitt at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt travels to Florida State on Wednesday night as both teams try and get back in the win column.

Pitt hits the road for the second straight game on Wednesday night hoping this game goes better. The Panthers went to Virginia Tech on Monday night and were blown out 74-47. 

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pitt at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the second game in a row against the Hokies and their second straight loss. They lost Saturday 76-71 in a close game but Monday night was much different.

Pitt has now lost four straight and has dropped to 3-10 in the ACC and 8-16 overall.

Wednesday, the Panthers get their first and only shot at a Florida State team who is coming off four straight losses.

The Seminoles have fallen into a funk after ascending to the top of the ACC. Two weeks ago they were 6-2 and at the top of the conference, but since they have dropped four in a row and have fallen to .500 at 6-6.

It has been a puzzling stretch for the Seminoles who were riding high and had upset of No. 6 Duke. 

Florida State is now searching for answers and Wednesday night has now become a must-win.

