Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina hosts ACC foe Pitt on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's basketball.

North Carolina plays the second of two straight home games on Wednesday when it hosts Pitt. The Tar Heels blew out Florida State on Saturday and improved their ACC record to 10-4 and kept them just a game back of Duke and Notre Dame for first place in the ACC.

How to Watch Pitt at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Pitt at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels have now won six of its last seven games, with their only loss coming to the rival Blue Devils.

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot against a Pitt team that has won two games in a row.

The Panthers are on a two-game winning streak for just the third time this year.

It has been a tough season for Pitt, but it upset Florida State on the road on Wednesday and then made it two in a row on Saturday with a 71-69 win against NC State.

The Panthers are now 5-10 in the ACC and have climbed out of the bottom of the conference standings.

Wednesday night they will look to win a third straight game for the first time this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Pitt at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17691105
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Bulls

1 minute ago
USATSI_17675711
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Grizzlies

1 minute ago
USATSI_17637709
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

1 minute ago
USATSI_17690761
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Timberwolves

1 minute ago
NASCAR QUALIFYING
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At Daytona, Qualifying

1 minute ago
USATSI_10650523
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. USA

1 minute ago
USATSI_17686582
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain in Canada

1 minute ago
USATSI_17671064
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at North Carolina

1 minute ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy