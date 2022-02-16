North Carolina hosts ACC foe Pitt on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's basketball.

North Carolina plays the second of two straight home games on Wednesday when it hosts Pitt. The Tar Heels blew out Florida State on Saturday and improved their ACC record to 10-4 and kept them just a game back of Duke and Notre Dame for first place in the ACC.

How to Watch Pitt at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Tar Heels have now won six of its last seven games, with their only loss coming to the rival Blue Devils.

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot against a Pitt team that has won two games in a row.

The Panthers are on a two-game winning streak for just the third time this year.

It has been a tough season for Pitt, but it upset Florida State on the road on Wednesday and then made it two in a row on Saturday with a 71-69 win against NC State.

The Panthers are now 5-10 in the ACC and have climbed out of the bottom of the conference standings.

Wednesday night they will look to win a third straight game for the first time this year.

