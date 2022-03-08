How to Watch Pitt vs Boston College in Men's College Basketball

Pitt and Boston College open up the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in a first round matchup

Boston College comes into the ACC Tournament looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with losses at home to Clemson and Miami and then at Georgia Tech in the season finale.

How to Watch the ACC First Round Pitt vs Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Eagles finished 11-19 overall and 6-14 in the ACC as they really struggled in conference play this year.

Tuesday, though, is a new season and they will look to make a surprise run in the conference tournament starting with a game against a Pitt team it split with this season.

Pitt beat Boston College 69-67 the first time they played but lost 69-56 in their second meeting.

The Panthers also struggled in ACC play this year, but used a three-game winning streak at the beginning of February to get half of its conference wins and finish 6-14.

They have lost four straight since that winning streak, three of which were at home. It was not a great ending to the season, but Tuesday night they will look to get past Boston College and earn a second round matchup with Wake Forest on Wednesday afternoon.

