Syracuse heads to Pitt on Tuesday night looking to earn a season sweep of the Panthers.

Syracuse goes on the road for the second straight game as the Orange are coming off a 79-59 loss at Duke. It was the worst loss they have ever suffered against the Blue Devils and dropped them to 3-5 in the ACC and just 9-10 overall.

How to Watch Syracuse at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange have only won two of their last seven games, but one of those wins was a 77-61 win over Pitt two weeks ago.

Tuesday night they will look to get another win against Pitt and pick up the season sweep of the Panthers.

Pitt will look to avenge that loss as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak. The Panthers have won just twice over their last seven games and are just 2-6 in the ACC.

It has been a tough season for the Panthers and it didn't get any easier on Saturday when they lost to Clemson 75-48. It was their worst loss of the season and one they will have to put behind them quickly if they want to get a win against Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.