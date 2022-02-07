Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt travels to Virginia Tech on Monday night for its second straight game against the Hokies.

The Pitt and Virginia Tech men's basketball teams will battle for the second straight game on Monday night.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Pitt at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies took round one on Saturday, 76–71, handing Pitt its third straight loss. The Panthers have fallen to 3–9 in the ACC and just 8–15 overall as they continue to struggle in conference play.

On Saturday, the Panthers fell behind by 28 points and showed a lot of heart coming back but just couldn't come all the way back in the loss.

The win for the Hokies was their third straight and has them inching closer to .500 at 5–7 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech has had a very up and down year, as it has gone back and forth with winning streaks and losing streaks of at least two games.

On Monday, the Hokies will look to win their fourth straight for the first time since they started the year with five straight wins.

Playing and beating the same team in two straight games isn't going to be easy, but Virginia Tech will try to pick up the sweep of Pitt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Pitt at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) after a video review confirmed a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Senators

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Furman at East Tennessee State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch James Madison at Drexel in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Lafayette at Navy in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
pitt
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech

1 minute ago
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Ole Miss

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Duke

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy