Pitt travels to Virginia Tech on Monday night for its second straight game against the Hokies.

The Pitt and Virginia Tech men's basketball teams will battle for the second straight game on Monday night.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Pitt at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies took round one on Saturday, 76–71, handing Pitt its third straight loss. The Panthers have fallen to 3–9 in the ACC and just 8–15 overall as they continue to struggle in conference play.

On Saturday, the Panthers fell behind by 28 points and showed a lot of heart coming back but just couldn't come all the way back in the loss.

The win for the Hokies was their third straight and has them inching closer to .500 at 5–7 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech has had a very up and down year, as it has gone back and forth with winning streaks and losing streaks of at least two games.

On Monday, the Hokies will look to win their fourth straight for the first time since they started the year with five straight wins.

Playing and beating the same team in two straight games isn't going to be easy, but Virginia Tech will try to pick up the sweep of Pitt.

