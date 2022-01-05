Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Louisville in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville looks to stay perfect in the ACC when it hosts Pitt on Wednesday night.

    Louisville comes into its game with Pitt on a two-game winning streak as it has beaten Wake Forest and Georgia Tech in back-to-back close games. The Cardinals have only won by five and three, but they are both wins and they are now 3-0 in the ACC.

    How to Watch Pitt at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Pitt at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins come on the heels of an upset loss to Western Kentucky, when they didn't look great in the 10-point defeat. 

    Wednesday night, they will look to continue the good play and stay undefeated in the ACC while also denying Pitt its first conference win of the year.

    It has been a tough year for the Panthers as they are just 5-8 on the year. They also have lost both of their ACC games by a single point, including their last game against Notre Dame when it blew an eight-point second-half lead in the loss.

    Pitt has shown some signs of getting better but are still looking for that first ACC win. Wednesday, it will look to slow down a streaking Louisville team and send the Cardinals home with their first conference loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

