How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -4 125.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

The 65.5 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.6 more points than the Panthers give up (64.9).

The Panthers' 61.8 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 66.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

This season, the Eagles have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 44.5% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 8.1 points.

DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field.

Quinten Post is averaging 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Jaeden Zackery is putting up 9.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch