How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boston College

-4

125.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 65.5 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.6 more points than the Panthers give up (64.9).
  • The Panthers' 61.8 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 66.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Eagles have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 44.5% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 8.1 points.
  • DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field.
  • Quinten Post is averaging 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jaeden Zackery is putting up 9.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley is averaging team highs in points (15.6 per game) and rebounds (8.6). And he is producing 1.3 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
  • Jamarius Burton gives the Panthers 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Femi Odukale is the Panthers' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he contributes 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • William Jeffress Jr. gives the Panthers 4.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Pittsburgh at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

