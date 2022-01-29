How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-4
125.5 points
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
- The 65.5 points per game the Eagles put up are just 0.6 more points than the Panthers give up (64.9).
- The Panthers' 61.8 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 66.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- This season, the Eagles have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 44.5% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 8.1 points.
- DeMarr Langford Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field.
- Quinten Post is averaging 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Jaeden Zackery is putting up 9.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is averaging team highs in points (15.6 per game) and rebounds (8.6). And he is producing 1.3 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton gives the Panthers 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale is the Panthers' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he contributes 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- William Jeffress Jr. gives the Panthers 4.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
