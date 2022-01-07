Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

  • The 61.9 points per game the Panthers put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 67.1 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 7.9 boards per game.
  • Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 12.0 points per contest.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.0 shot per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Pittsburgh steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gueye, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is the top scorer for the Eagles with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Boston College's leader in rebounds is T.J. Bickerstaff with 7.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Makai Ashton-Langford with 3.4 per game.
  • Jaeden Zackery knocks down 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post (0.9 per game).

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Monmouth

L 56-52

Home

12/18/2021

Saint John's (NY)

W 59-57

Home

12/21/2021

Jacksonville

W 64-55

Home

12/28/2021

Notre Dame

L 68-67

Home

1/5/2022

Louisville

L 75-72

Away

1/8/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/11/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/29/2021

South Florida

W 64-49

Home

12/3/2021

Notre Dame

W 73-57

Home

12/11/2021

Saint Louis

L 79-68

Away

12/13/2021

Albany (NY)

L 61-57

Home

1/2/2022

North Carolina

L 91-65

Home

1/8/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Boston College at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
