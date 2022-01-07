Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College
- The 61.9 points per game the Panthers put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
- The Eagles put up an average of 67.1 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 14.5 points and grabs 7.9 boards per game.
- Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 12.0 points per contest.
- Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.0 shot per game from beyond the arc.
- The Pittsburgh steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gueye, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. is the top scorer for the Eagles with 11.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Boston College's leader in rebounds is T.J. Bickerstaff with 7.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Makai Ashton-Langford with 3.4 per game.
- Jaeden Zackery knocks down 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Boston College's leader in steals is Zackery (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post (0.9 per game).
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Monmouth
L 56-52
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 59-57
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
W 64-55
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
L 68-67
Home
1/5/2022
Louisville
L 75-72
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
South Florida
W 64-49
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-57
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
L 79-68
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
L 61-57
Home
1/2/2022
North Carolina
L 91-65
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Away