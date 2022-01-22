How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -9 132.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

The Tigers put up 8.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Panthers allow (65).

The Panthers' 62.4 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is tops on the Tigers at 14.7 points per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

David Collins paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.8), and also puts up 11.6 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hunter Tyson is averaging 10.9 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nick Honor is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.0), and also puts up 8.8 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch