How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Clemson vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Clemson

-9

132.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Tigers put up 8.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Panthers allow (65).
  • The Panthers' 62.4 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is tops on the Tigers at 14.7 points per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
  • David Collins paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.8), and also puts up 11.6 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Tyson is averaging 10.9 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nick Honor is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.0), and also puts up 8.8 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (15.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and delivers 1.3 assists.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
  • Femi Odukale is the Panthers' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he averages 11.8 points and 3.7 rebounds.
  • Jamarius Burton is posting 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Panthers get 4.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Pittsburgh at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

