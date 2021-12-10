Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

    • The 78.3 points per game the Raiders score are 12.3 more points than the Panthers allow (66.0).
    • The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Raiders have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

    Colgate Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
    • Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
    • The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Cummings, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
    • Cummings and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Cummings leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley averages 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he records 3.7 assists per game.
    • Nate Santos is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.0 made three per game.
    • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).

    Colgate Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Syracuse

    W 100-85

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Harvard

    L 89-84

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Niagara

    L 70-59

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Northeastern

    L 74-69

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Columbia

    W 89-61

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    American

    -

    Home

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    W 63-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 68-52

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    L 87-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 54-53

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    L 57-56

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Colgate at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

