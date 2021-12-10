Publish date:
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate
- The 78.3 points per game the Raiders score are 12.3 more points than the Panthers allow (66.0).
- The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.
- This season, the Raiders have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
Colgate Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
- Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Cummings, who makes 3.6 threes per game.
- Cummings and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Cummings leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley averages 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he records 3.7 assists per game.
- Nate Santos is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.0 made three per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Syracuse
W 100-85
Away
11/24/2021
Harvard
L 89-84
Away
11/29/2021
Niagara
L 70-59
Home
12/3/2021
Northeastern
L 74-69
Away
12/6/2021
Columbia
W 89-61
Home
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/12/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/19/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
12/22/2021
Vermont
-
Away
1/4/2022
Lehigh
-
Away
1/7/2022
American
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Towson
W 63-59
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
L 68-52
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
L 87-77
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
L 54-53
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
L 57-56
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
