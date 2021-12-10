Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-5) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Colgate

The 78.3 points per game the Raiders score are 12.3 more points than the Panthers allow (66.0).

The Panthers' 60.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 71.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.

This season, the Raiders have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Colgate Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Raiders this season is Nelly Cummings, who averages 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Keegan Records leads Colgate in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tucker Richardson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

The Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Cummings, who makes 3.6 threes per game.

Cummings and Records lead Colgate on the defensive end, with Cummings leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Records in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley averages 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he records 3.7 assists per game.

Nate Santos is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.0 made three per game.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse W 100-85 Away 11/24/2021 Harvard L 89-84 Away 11/29/2021 Niagara L 70-59 Home 12/3/2021 Northeastern L 74-69 Away 12/6/2021 Columbia W 89-61 Home 12/9/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/12/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Away 12/19/2021 Monmouth - Away 12/22/2021 Vermont - Away 1/4/2022 Lehigh - Away 1/7/2022 American - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule