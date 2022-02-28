Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts to a dunk by Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (not pictured) in the second half game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) after winning seven straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

  • The 62.5 points per game the Panthers average are the same as the Blue Devils allow.
  • The Blue Devils' 80.1 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Panthers allow.
  • The Panthers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • The Blue Devils have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Femi Odukale is Pittsburgh's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Pittsburgh steals leader is Odukale, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Gueye, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Paolo Banchero with 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Wendell Moore records more assists than any other Duke teammate with 4.6 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • AJ Griffin is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Blue Devils, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Trevor Keels (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duke while Mark Williams (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Florida State

W 56-51

Away

2/12/2022

NC State

W 71-69

Home

2/16/2022

North Carolina

W 76-67

Away

2/19/2022

Georgia Tech

L 68-62

Home

2/22/2022

Miami

L 85-64

Home

3/1/2022

Duke

-

Home

3/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Boston College

W 72-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-74

Home

2/19/2022

Florida State

W 88-70

Home

2/23/2022

Virginia

W 65-61

Away

2/26/2022

Syracuse

W 97-72

Away

3/1/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

3/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Duke at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
