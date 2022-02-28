How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3 ACC) will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 ACC) after winning seven straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- The 62.5 points per game the Panthers average are the same as the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils' 80.1 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 67.2 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- The Blue Devils have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale is Pittsburgh's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
- Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Pittsburgh steals leader is Odukale, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Gueye, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Paolo Banchero with 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore records more assists than any other Duke teammate with 4.6 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game.
- AJ Griffin is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Blue Devils, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Trevor Keels (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duke while Mark Williams (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Florida State
W 56-51
Away
2/12/2022
NC State
W 71-69
Home
2/16/2022
North Carolina
W 76-67
Away
2/19/2022
Georgia Tech
L 68-62
Home
2/22/2022
Miami
L 85-64
Home
3/1/2022
Duke
-
Home
3/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Boston College
W 72-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-74
Home
2/19/2022
Florida State
W 88-70
Home
2/23/2022
Virginia
W 65-61
Away
2/26/2022
Syracuse
W 97-72
Away
3/1/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
3/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
