Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) draws a blocking foul on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) as Hugley shoots during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

The Panthers average 7.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (69.8).

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Panthers is John Hugley, who puts up 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.

Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Odukale and Gueye lead Pittsburgh on the defensive end, with Odukale leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Gueye in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe's points (18.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 14.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.

Devoe (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia Tech while Rodney Howard (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Virginia Tech L 76-71 Home 2/7/2022 Virginia Tech L 74-47 Away 2/9/2022 Florida State W 56-51 Away 2/12/2022 NC State W 71-69 Home 2/16/2022 North Carolina W 76-67 Away 2/19/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 2/22/2022 Miami - Home 3/1/2022 Duke - Home 3/5/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Georgia Tech Schedule