Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-15, 3-11 ACC) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
- The Panthers average 7.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (69.8).
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Panthers is John Hugley, who puts up 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 11.9 points per contest.
- Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Odukale and Gueye lead Pittsburgh on the defensive end, with Odukale leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Gueye in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe's points (18.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 14.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Yellow Jackets.
- Devoe (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia Tech while Rodney Howard (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Virginia Tech
L 76-71
Home
2/7/2022
Virginia Tech
L 74-47
Away
2/9/2022
Florida State
W 56-51
Away
2/12/2022
NC State
W 71-69
Home
2/16/2022
North Carolina
W 76-67
Away
2/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/22/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/1/2022
Duke
-
Home
3/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
L 81-66
Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
W 69-64
Home
2/9/2022
Miami
L 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
Virginia
L 63-53
Away
2/15/2022
NC State
L 76-61
Home
2/19/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/21/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/23/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
3/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
3/5/2022
Boston College
-
Home