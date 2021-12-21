Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
- The Panthers record 6.3 more points per game (60.4) than the Dolphins give up (54.1).
- The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Panthers have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- The Dolphins are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Panthers is John Hugley, who accumulates 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Pittsburgh's best passer is Femi Odukale, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
- Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.7 per contest.
- The Pittsburgh steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mouhamadou Gueye, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Jordan Davis' points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dolphins' leaderboards.
- Osayi Osifo is at the top of the Jacksonville rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.1 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
- George Pridgett averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dolphins.
- Davis is at the top of the Jacksonville steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Minnesota
L 54-53
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
L 57-56
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
W 71-68
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
L 56-52
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 59-57
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Charleston Southern
W 67-56
Away
12/7/2021
Georgia
L 69-58
Away
12/11/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 77-48
Home
12/14/2021
Southern Miss
W 62-51
Away
12/18/2021
Webber International
W 87-48
Home
12/21/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/29/2021
Carver
-
Home
1/2/2022
Campbell
-
Away
1/5/2022
Kennesaw State
-
Away
1/8/2022
FGCU
-
Home
1/11/2022
Stetson
-
Home