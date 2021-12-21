Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

    • The Panthers record 6.3 more points per game (60.4) than the Dolphins give up (54.1).
    • The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Panthers have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Dolphins are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Panthers is John Hugley, who accumulates 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Pittsburgh's best passer is Femi Odukale, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.7 per contest.
    • The Pittsburgh steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mouhamadou Gueye, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Jacksonville Players to Watch

    • Jordan Davis' points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dolphins' leaderboards.
    • Osayi Osifo is at the top of the Jacksonville rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.1 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.
    • George Pridgett averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dolphins.
    • Davis is at the top of the Jacksonville steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 54-53

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    L 57-56

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    L 56-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 59-57

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    Jacksonville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 67-56

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Georgia

    L 69-58

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 77-48

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 62-51

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Webber International

    W 87-48

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Campbell

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball
Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021
