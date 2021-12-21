Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville

The Panthers record 6.3 more points per game (60.4) than the Dolphins give up (54.1).

The Dolphins' 67.4 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.

This season, the Panthers have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

The Dolphins are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Panthers is John Hugley, who accumulates 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Pittsburgh's best passer is Femi Odukale, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.

Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.7 per contest.

The Pittsburgh steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mouhamadou Gueye, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Jordan Davis' points (11.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dolphins' leaderboards.

Osayi Osifo is at the top of the Jacksonville rebounding leaderboard with 5.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.1 points and tacks on 0.2 assists per game.

George Pridgett averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Dolphins.

Davis is at the top of the Jacksonville steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Minnesota L 54-53 Home 12/3/2021 Virginia L 57-56 Away 12/9/2021 Colgate W 71-68 Home 12/12/2021 Monmouth L 56-52 Home 12/18/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 59-57 Home 12/21/2021 Jacksonville - Home 12/28/2021 Notre Dame - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/5/2022 Louisville - Away 1/8/2022 Boston College - Home 1/11/2022 Syracuse - Away

Jacksonville Schedule