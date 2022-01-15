How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

The 70.4 points per game the Cardinals score are only 4.7 more points than the Panthers give up (65.7).

The Panthers' 62.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.4 assists per game.

The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.3 assists per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.6 per game.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest W 73-69 Home 1/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 67-64 Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Home 1/8/2022 Florida State L 79-70 Away 1/12/2022 NC State L 79-63 Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/19/2022 Boston College - Home 1/22/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/24/2022 Virginia - Away 1/29/2022 Duke - Home 2/1/2022 North Carolina - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule