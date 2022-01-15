How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville
- The 70.4 points per game the Cardinals score are only 4.7 more points than the Panthers give up (65.7).
- The Panthers' 62.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.4 assists per game.
- The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.3 assists per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.6 per game.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
W 73-69
Home
1/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 67-64
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
W 75-72
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
L 79-70
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
L 79-63
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
W 64-55
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
L 68-67
Home
1/5/2022
Louisville
L 75-72
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
W 69-67
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
L 77-61
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/29/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away