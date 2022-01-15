Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

  • The 70.4 points per game the Cardinals score are only 4.7 more points than the Panthers give up (65.7).
  • The Panthers' 62.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.
  • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
  • Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.4 assists per game.
  • The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.3 assists per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.6 per game.

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Wake Forest

W 73-69

Home

1/2/2022

Georgia Tech

W 67-64

Away

1/5/2022

Pittsburgh

W 75-72

Home

1/8/2022

Florida State

L 79-70

Away

1/12/2022

NC State

L 79-63

Home

1/15/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/19/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/22/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/24/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Jacksonville

W 64-55

Home

12/28/2021

Notre Dame

L 68-67

Home

1/5/2022

Louisville

L 75-72

Away

1/8/2022

Boston College

W 69-67

Home

1/11/2022

Syracuse

L 77-61

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/29/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Louisville at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
