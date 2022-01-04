Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes square off when the Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
- The Cardinals record 6.7 more points per game (70.7) than the Panthers allow (64).
- The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (66).
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.8%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams paces his team in both points (11.7) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 35.9% from the floor.
- Matt Cross puts up 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Noah Locke puts up 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.9), and contributes 1.6 assists.
- Femi Odukale is No. 1 on the Panthers in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Panthers get 7.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
- Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 36.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Panthers receive 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Pittsburgh at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)