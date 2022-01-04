Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

The Cardinals record 6.7 more points per game (70.7) than the Panthers allow (64).

The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (66).

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.8%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams paces his team in both points (11.7) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jarrod West puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 35.9% from the floor.

Matt Cross puts up 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Locke puts up 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dre Davis averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch