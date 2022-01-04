Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes square off when the Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

    • The Cardinals record 6.7 more points per game (70.7) than the Panthers allow (64).
    • The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (66).
    • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
    • The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.8%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams paces his team in both points (11.7) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also posts 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jarrod West puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 35.9% from the floor.
    • Matt Cross puts up 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Noah Locke puts up 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis averages 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.9), and contributes 1.6 assists.
    • Femi Odukale is No. 1 on the Panthers in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Panthers get 7.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
    • Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 36.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Panthers receive 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Pittsburgh at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
