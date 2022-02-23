Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

The Hurricanes put up 8.0 more points per game (74.5) than the Panthers allow (66.5).

The Panthers average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (71.0).

This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.2% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

McGusty leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley has the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.5 assists per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Gueye (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Virginia L 71-58 Away 2/9/2022 Georgia Tech W 79-70 Home 2/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-72 Away 2/16/2022 Louisville W 70-63 Away 2/19/2022 Virginia L 74-71 Home 2/22/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 2/26/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 3/2/2022 Boston College - Away 3/5/2022 Syracuse - Away

Pittsburgh Schedule