Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
- The Hurricanes put up 8.0 more points per game (74.5) than the Panthers allow (66.5).
- The Panthers average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (71.0).
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.2% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- McGusty leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley has the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.5 assists per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Gueye (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Virginia
L 71-58
Away
2/9/2022
Georgia Tech
W 79-70
Home
2/12/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-72
Away
2/16/2022
Louisville
W 70-63
Away
2/19/2022
Virginia
L 74-71
Home
2/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
3/2/2022
Boston College
-
Away
3/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Virginia Tech
L 74-47
Away
2/9/2022
Florida State
W 56-51
Away
2/12/2022
NC State
W 71-69
Home
2/16/2022
North Carolina
W 76-67
Away
2/19/2022
Georgia Tech
L 68-62
Home
2/22/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/1/2022
Duke
-
Home
3/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Miami at Pittsburgh
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)