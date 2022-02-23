Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

  • The Hurricanes put up 8.0 more points per game (74.5) than the Panthers allow (66.5).
  • The Panthers average 8.5 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (71.0).
  • This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.2% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

  • The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
  • McGusty leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley has the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he records 3.5 assists per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Gueye (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Virginia

L 71-58

Away

2/9/2022

Georgia Tech

W 79-70

Home

2/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-72

Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Away

2/19/2022

Virginia

L 74-71

Home

2/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

3/2/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Virginia Tech

L 74-47

Away

2/9/2022

Florida State

W 56-51

Away

2/12/2022

NC State

W 71-69

Home

2/16/2022

North Carolina

W 76-67

Away

2/19/2022

Georgia Tech

L 68-62

Home

2/22/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/1/2022

Duke

-

Home

3/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Miami at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

