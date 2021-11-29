Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

    • The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).
    • The Golden Gophers score just 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (69.5).
    • The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
    • The Golden Gophers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 7.2 boards per game.
    • Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.
    • Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
    • William Jeffress Jr. is Pittsburgh's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mouhamadou Gueye leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 17.8 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
    • Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.4 per game.
    • Willis is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Willis (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Curry (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    West Virginia

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/16/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 59-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    W 63-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 68-52

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    L 87-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMKC

    W 71-56

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 73-69

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Princeton

    W 87-80

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 78-49

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 55-44

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Minnesota at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

