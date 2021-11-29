How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
- The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).
- The Golden Gophers score just 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (69.5).
- The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- The Golden Gophers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 7.2 boards per game.
- Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.
- Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- William Jeffress Jr. is Pittsburgh's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mouhamadou Gueye leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 17.8 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
- Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.4 per game.
- Willis is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Willis (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Curry (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
West Virginia
L 74-59
Away
11/16/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 59-51
Home
11/19/2021
Towson
W 63-59
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
L 68-52
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
L 87-77
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMKC
W 71-56
Home
11/12/2021
Western Kentucky
W 73-69
Home
11/14/2021
Princeton
W 87-80
Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 78-49
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
W 55-44
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
-
Home