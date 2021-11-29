Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).

The Golden Gophers score just 3.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (69.5).

The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

The Golden Gophers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 14.3 points and grabs 7.2 boards per game.

Femi Odukale leads Pittsburgh in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.2 points per contest.

Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

William Jeffress Jr. is Pittsburgh's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mouhamadou Gueye leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 17.8 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.

Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.4 per game.

Willis is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Willis (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Curry (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 West Virginia L 74-59 Away 11/16/2021 UNC Wilmington W 59-51 Home 11/19/2021 Towson W 63-59 Home 11/24/2021 Vanderbilt L 68-52 Home 11/27/2021 UMBC L 87-77 Home 11/30/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/3/2021 Virginia - Away 12/9/2021 Colgate - Home 12/12/2021 Monmouth - Home 12/18/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Home 12/21/2021 Jacksonville - Home

Minnesota Schedule