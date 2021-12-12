Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) take on the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

    • The Hawks score 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).
    • This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
    • The Panthers' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

    Monmouth Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hawks this season is Shavar Reynolds, who averages 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
    • Monmouth's leading rebounder is Nikkei Rutty averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is George Papas and his 2.8 assists per game.
    • Papas leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Papas is Monmouth's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Walker Miller leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
    • Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
    • Nate Santos is the top scorer from deep for the Panthers, hitting 0.9 threes per game.
    • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).

    Monmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Princeton

    W 76-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 61-59

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Niagara

    W 57-49

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Canisius

    W 79-65

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 88-83

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Siena

    -

    Home

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 68-52

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    L 87-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 54-53

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    L 57-56

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Monmouth at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

