Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) take on the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

The Hawks score 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).

This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

The Panthers' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

Monmouth Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hawks this season is Shavar Reynolds, who averages 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Monmouth's leading rebounder is Nikkei Rutty averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is George Papas and his 2.8 assists per game.

Papas leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Papas is Monmouth's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Walker Miller leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.

Nate Santos is the top scorer from deep for the Panthers, hitting 0.9 threes per game.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).

Monmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Princeton W 76-64 Home 11/27/2021 Cincinnati W 61-59 Away 12/3/2021 Niagara W 57-49 Away 12/5/2021 Canisius W 79-65 Away 12/9/2021 Saint John's (NY) L 88-83 Away 12/12/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/14/2021 Yale - Away 12/19/2021 Colgate - Home 12/22/2021 Hofstra - Home 12/31/2021 Marist - Home 1/7/2022 Siena - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule