Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) take on the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth
- The Hawks score 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers score 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- The Panthers' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
Monmouth Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hawks this season is Shavar Reynolds, who averages 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Monmouth's leading rebounder is Nikkei Rutty averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is George Papas and his 2.8 assists per game.
- Papas leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Papas is Monmouth's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Walker Miller leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- The Panthers' leader in scoring and rebounding is John Hugley with 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh player with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.0 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Nate Santos is the top scorer from deep for the Panthers, hitting 0.9 threes per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.3 per game).
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Princeton
W 76-64
Home
11/27/2021
Cincinnati
W 61-59
Away
12/3/2021
Niagara
W 57-49
Away
12/5/2021
Canisius
W 79-65
Away
12/9/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 88-83
Away
12/12/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/14/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/19/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/22/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/31/2021
Marist
-
Home
1/7/2022
Siena
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
L 68-52
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
L 87-77
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
L 54-53
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
L 57-56
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
W 71-68
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
