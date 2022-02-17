How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (right) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 71-69. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16, 5-10 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Dean Smith Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -13.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

The Tar Heels record 12.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Panthers allow (66.5).

The Panthers put up 10.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (72.9).

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 43.3% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.6 points per game and 12.2 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.

Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 14.9 points.

RJ Davis is posting 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Brady Manek averages 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 4.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch