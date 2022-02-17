How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16, 5-10 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Dean Smith Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-13.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh
- The Tar Heels record 12.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Panthers allow (66.5).
- The Panthers put up 10.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (72.9).
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 43.3% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.6 points per game and 12.2 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.
- Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per contest, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 14.9 points.
- RJ Davis is posting 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Brady Manek averages 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 4.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is averaging team highs in points (14.2 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is contributing 1.3 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Femi Odukale is posting a team-high 3.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Jamarius Burton gives the Panthers 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- William Jeffress Jr. gives the Panthers 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Pittsburgh at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)