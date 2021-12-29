How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
- The 70.3 points per game the Fighting Irish score are 6.6 more points than the Panthers give up (63.7).
- The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers are shooting 40.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.7% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Fighting Irish this season is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
- Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul Atkinson and Laszewski lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Atkinson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Laszewski in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley averages 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Pittsburgh's assist leader is Femi Odukale with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.4 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Odukale is the most prolific from distance for the Panthers, hitting 1.0 three per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.7 per game).
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
L 73-57
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
W 66-62
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
L 64-56
Home
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
W 85-52
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 83-73
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
-
Away
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Virginia
L 57-56
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
W 71-68
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
L 56-52
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 59-57
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
W 64-55
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
-
Home