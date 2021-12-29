Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Dolphins guard Jordan Davis (11) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) and forward Nate Santos (right) defend during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-7, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

    • The 70.3 points per game the Fighting Irish score are 6.6 more points than the Panthers give up (63.7).
    • The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 65.3 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Panthers are shooting 40.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.7% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Fighting Irish this season is Dane Goodwin, who averages 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
    • Nate Laszewski is Notre Dame's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Prentiss Hubb is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
    • Goodwin leads the Fighting Irish in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul Atkinson and Laszewski lead Notre Dame on the defensive end, with Atkinson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Laszewski in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley averages 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Pittsburgh's assist leader is Femi Odukale with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.4 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Odukale is the most prolific from distance for the Panthers, hitting 1.0 three per game.
    • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye (1.7 per game).

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    L 73-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    W 66-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    L 64-56

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 85-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    W 83-73

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Howard

    -

    Away

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    L 57-56

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    L 56-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 59-57

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
