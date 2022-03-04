How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Duke won 86-56. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 6-13 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

The Fighting Irish score 72.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 67.8 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up an average of 62.3 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Paul Atkinson posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

Blake Wesley puts up a team-leading 14.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Dane Goodwin puts up 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Prentiss Hubb puts up a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nate Laszewski puts up 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch