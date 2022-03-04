Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 6-13 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Fighting Irish score 72.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 67.8 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.3 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Paul Atkinson posts a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 57.5% from the floor.
  • Blake Wesley puts up a team-leading 14.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Dane Goodwin puts up 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Prentiss Hubb puts up a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nate Laszewski puts up 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley is averaging team highs in points (14.8 per game) and rebounds (8.1). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Panthers receive 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
  • Femi Odukale is averaging a team-leading 3.5 assists per game. And he is producing 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
  • Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
