    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (8-2) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Petersen Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • The Panthers record 60.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73.0 the Red Storm allow.
    • The Red Storm's 85.2 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 65.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
    • The Red Storm have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 15.9 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.
    • Pittsburgh's best passer is Femi Odukale, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 11.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.8 per contest.
    • William Jeffress Jr. and Mouhamadou Gueye lead Pittsburgh on the defensive end, with Jeffress leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Gueye in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie records 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Saint John's (NY)'s assist leader is Posh Alexander with 4.6 per game. He also averages 14.8 points per game and adds 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Champagnie is consistent from distance and leads the Red Storm with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Champagnie (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint John's (NY) while Joel Soriano (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    L 87-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 54-53

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    L 57-56

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    L 56-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    W 77-68

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    L 95-75

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    W 83-69

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Monmouth

    W 88-83

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Colgate

    W 82-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Pittsburgh at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

