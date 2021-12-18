Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (8-2) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Petersen Events Center.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Panthers record 60.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73.0 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm's 85.2 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 65.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

The Panthers leader in points and rebounds is John Hugley, who scores 15.9 points and pulls down 8.0 boards per game.

Pittsburgh's best passer is Femi Odukale, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 11.3 PPG scoring average.

Nate Santos makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 0.8 per contest.

William Jeffress Jr. and Mouhamadou Gueye lead Pittsburgh on the defensive end, with Jeffress leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Gueye in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie records 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Saint John's (NY)'s assist leader is Posh Alexander with 4.6 per game. He also averages 14.8 points per game and adds 3.7 rebounds per game.

Champagnie is consistent from distance and leads the Red Storm with 2.9 made threes per game.

Champagnie (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint John's (NY) while Joel Soriano (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 UMBC L 87-77 Home 11/30/2021 Minnesota L 54-53 Home 12/3/2021 Virginia L 57-56 Away 12/9/2021 Colgate W 71-68 Home 12/12/2021 Monmouth L 56-52 Home 12/18/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Home 12/21/2021 Jacksonville - Home 12/28/2021 Notre Dame - Home 1/1/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/5/2022 Louisville - Away 1/8/2022 Boston College - Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule