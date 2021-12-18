Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, Pittsburgh will hit the road for a matchup against St. John's.
    The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few games for fans to watch. With the sports world being threatened due to heightened COVID-19 positive tests, fans should enjoy games while they can in case of another shutdown. On Saturday, Pittsburgh will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against St. John's.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at St. John's Red Storm Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Pittsburgh Panthers at St. John's Red Storm game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Panthers have started the season off with a rough 3-7 record. They need to figure out a way to put a few wins together in order to turn things around. Starting today against the Red Storm would be a very nice step in the right direction.

    On the other side of the court, the Red Storm come into this game with an 8-2 record. They have played great basketball on both sides of the court so far this season. Some even view them as a potential dark horse contender looking ahead towards March Madness.

    This should be an entertaining game, although St. John's is expected to win. However, the Panthers have a great opportunity to get back on the right track. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

