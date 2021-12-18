How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, Pittsburgh will hit the road for a matchup against St. John's.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at St. John's Red Storm Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Ahead of today's matchup, the Panthers have started the season off with a rough 3-7 record. They need to figure out a way to put a few wins together in order to turn things around. Starting today against the Red Storm would be a very nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the court, the Red Storm come into this game with an 8-2 record. They have played great basketball on both sides of the court so far this season. Some even view them as a potential dark horse contender looking ahead towards March Madness.

This should be an entertaining game, although St. John's is expected to win. However, the Panthers have a great opportunity to get back on the right track. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

