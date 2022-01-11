Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Syracuse for an ACC battle.

Pitt finally broke through and got its first ACC win of the year on Saturday when it beat Boston College 69-67. The Panthers had lost their first three conference games by a total of five points, but reversed their fortunes against the Eagles.

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Pitt at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their ACC record to 1-3 and overall record to 6-9. It hasn't been the best season for the Panthers, but they are playing a lot better as they were just 2-6 to start the year.

Tuesday they will look to win their second straight against a Syracuse team that has lost three straight.

The Orange lost a tough one on Saturday as they got beat in overtime against Wake Forest 77-74. This was their third straight loss, which dropped their ACC record to 1-3.

It is the first time this year that Orange have lost three in a row. They are now under .500. 

Syracuse will look to snap its losing streak on Tuesday, and take down a Pitt team looking to get their second win of 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Pitt at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

philadelphia flyers
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

2 minutes ago
buffalo sabres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

2 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis at Dayton

2 minutes ago
buddy-boeheim
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse

2 minutes ago
drexel basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Drexel

2 minutes ago
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy