Pitt goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Syracuse for an ACC battle.

Pitt finally broke through and got its first ACC win of the year on Saturday when it beat Boston College 69-67. The Panthers had lost their first three conference games by a total of five points, but reversed their fortunes against the Eagles.

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Pitt at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their ACC record to 1-3 and overall record to 6-9. It hasn't been the best season for the Panthers, but they are playing a lot better as they were just 2-6 to start the year.

Tuesday they will look to win their second straight against a Syracuse team that has lost three straight.

The Orange lost a tough one on Saturday as they got beat in overtime against Wake Forest 77-74. This was their third straight loss, which dropped their ACC record to 1-3.

It is the first time this year that Orange have lost three in a row. They are now under .500.

Syracuse will look to snap its losing streak on Tuesday, and take down a Pitt team looking to get their second win of 2022.

Regional restrictions may apply.