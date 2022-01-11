How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pitt finally broke through and got its first ACC win of the year on Saturday when it beat Boston College 69-67. The Panthers had lost their first three conference games by a total of five points, but reversed their fortunes against the Eagles.
How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
The win improved their ACC record to 1-3 and overall record to 6-9. It hasn't been the best season for the Panthers, but they are playing a lot better as they were just 2-6 to start the year.
Tuesday they will look to win their second straight against a Syracuse team that has lost three straight.
The Orange lost a tough one on Saturday as they got beat in overtime against Wake Forest 77-74. This was their third straight loss, which dropped their ACC record to 1-3.
It is the first time this year that Orange have lost three in a row. They are now under .500.
Syracuse will look to snap its losing streak on Tuesday, and take down a Pitt team looking to get their second win of 2022.
