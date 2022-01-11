How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Syracuse
-10.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh
- The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow to opponents.
- The Orange make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim posts a team-best 18.6 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jesse Edwards puts up 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (eighth in college basketball).
- Cole Swider is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 12.9 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim puts up 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 46.5% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Femi Odukale is putting up a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton is posting 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Panthers receive 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
