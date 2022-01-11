How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -10.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow to opponents.

The Orange make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim posts a team-best 18.6 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jesse Edwards puts up 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (eighth in college basketball).

Cole Swider is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 12.9 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jimmy Boeheim puts up 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 46.5% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch