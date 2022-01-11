Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (7-8, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Syracuse

-10.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Orange average 78.5 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 64.9 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 76.5 the Orange allow to opponents.
  • The Orange make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim posts a team-best 18.6 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jesse Edwards puts up 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (eighth in college basketball).
  • Cole Swider is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 12.9 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jimmy Boeheim puts up 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Joseph Girard III posts a team-best 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 46.5% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Femi Odukale is putting up a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Jamarius Burton is posting 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 36.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Panthers receive 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Pittsburgh at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
