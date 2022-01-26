How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives the lane as Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

The 77.7 points per game the Orange put up are 12.2 more points than the Panthers allow (65.5).

The Panthers put up 14.3 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (75.9).

The Orange make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

The Panthers have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Orange this season is Buddy Boeheim, who averages 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Jesse Edwards is Syracuse's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Joseph Girard III is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

The Orange get the most three-point shooting production out of Girard, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Girard and Edwards lead Syracuse on the defensive end, with Girard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Edwards in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley has the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Hugley (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Gueye (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Wake Forest L 77-74 Away 1/11/2022 Pittsburgh W 77-61 Home 1/15/2022 Florida State L 76-71 Home 1/18/2022 Clemson W 91-78 Home 1/22/2022 Duke L 79-59 Away 1/25/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/29/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/2/2022 NC State - Away 2/5/2022 Louisville - Home 2/8/2022 Boston College - Away 2/12/2022 Virginia Tech - Away

Pittsburgh Schedule