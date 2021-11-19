Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Towson Tigers (2-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Towson

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Towson

    • Last year, the Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Tigers gave up (74.9).
    • The Tigers put up only 2.7 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (70.1).
    • The Panthers shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
    • The Tigers shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 boards per game last season.
    • Xavier Johnson averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Ithiel Horton hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Zane Martin scored 16.5 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.
    • Charles Thompson grabbed an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game last season.
    • Nicolas Timberlake hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Thompson averaged 0.9 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game last season.

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Citadel

    L 78-63

    Home

    11/12/2021

    West Virginia

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/16/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 59-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    Towson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 77-56

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Monmouth

    L 79-71

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Hampton

    W 78-54

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Towson at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

