Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (2-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Towson
- Last year, the Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Tigers gave up (74.9).
- The Tigers put up only 2.7 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (70.1).
- The Panthers shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 boards per game last season.
- Xavier Johnson averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
- Ithiel Horton hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- Zane Martin scored 16.5 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.
- Charles Thompson grabbed an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game last season.
- Nicolas Timberlake hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Thompson averaged 0.9 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game last season.
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Citadel
L 78-63
Home
11/12/2021
West Virginia
L 74-59
Away
11/16/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 59-51
Home
11/19/2021
Towson
-
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
-
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
-
Home
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Albany (NY)
W 77-56
Away
11/13/2021
Monmouth
L 79-71
Home
11/16/2021
Hampton
W 78-54
Home
11/19/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/23/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
11/25/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/2/2021
LIU
-
Home
12/6/2021
Kent State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
