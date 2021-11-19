Pittsburgh vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (2-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Towson

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Towson

Last year, the Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Tigers gave up (74.9).

The Tigers put up only 2.7 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (70.1).

The Panthers shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 boards per game last season.

Xavier Johnson averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.

Ithiel Horton hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

Towson Players to Watch

Zane Martin scored 16.5 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.

Charles Thompson grabbed an average of 6.4 boards in each contest while scoring 9.1 points per game last season.

Nicolas Timberlake hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Thompson averaged 0.9 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game last season.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Citadel L 78-63 Home 11/12/2021 West Virginia L 74-59 Away 11/16/2021 UNC Wilmington W 59-51 Home 11/19/2021 Towson - Home 11/24/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 11/27/2021 UMBC - Home 11/30/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/3/2021 Virginia - Away 12/9/2021 Colgate - Home

Towson Schedule