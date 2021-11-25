Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

Last year, the Commodores averaged just 1.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Panthers allowed (70.1).

The Panthers' 71.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.4 the Commodores allowed.

The Commodores shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

The Panthers' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.

Dylan Disu pulled down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game last season.

Pippen made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Pippen averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Disu notched one block per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game last season.

Xavier Johnson distributed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.

Ithiel Horton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.

Johnson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Alabama State W 91-72 Home 11/14/2021 Texas State W 79-60 Home 11/17/2021 VCU L 48-37 Home 11/20/2021 Winthrop W 77-63 Home 11/24/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/29/2021 Mississippi Valley State - Home 12/4/2021 SMU - Away 12/7/2021 Temple - Home 12/10/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/18/2021 Austin Peay - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule