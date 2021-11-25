Publish date:
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt
- Last year, the Commodores averaged just 1.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
- The Panthers' 71.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.4 the Commodores allowed.
- The Commodores shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- The Panthers' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Dylan Disu pulled down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game last season.
- Pippen made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Pippen averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Disu notched one block per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Xavier Johnson distributed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.
- Ithiel Horton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
- Johnson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Alabama State
W 91-72
Home
11/14/2021
Texas State
W 79-60
Home
11/17/2021
VCU
L 48-37
Home
11/20/2021
Winthrop
W 77-63
Home
11/24/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
12/4/2021
SMU
-
Away
12/7/2021
Temple
-
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Citadel
L 78-63
Home
11/12/2021
West Virginia
L 74-59
Away
11/16/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 59-51
Home
11/19/2021
Towson
W 63-59
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
-
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
