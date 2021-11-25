Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

    • Last year, the Commodores averaged just 1.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
    • The Panthers' 71.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 72.4 the Commodores allowed.
    • The Commodores shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
    • The Panthers' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Dylan Disu pulled down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.1 points per game last season.
    • Pippen made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Pippen averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Disu notched one block per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Xavier Johnson distributed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.
    • Ithiel Horton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
    • Johnson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Alabama State

    W 91-72

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Texas State

    W 79-60

    Home

    11/17/2021

    VCU

    L 48-37

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Winthrop

    W 77-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Citadel

    L 78-63

    Home

    11/12/2021

    West Virginia

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/16/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 59-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    W 63-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

