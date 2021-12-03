How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pittsburgh travel to face Virginia in an ACC showdown.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh and Virginia kick off their respective conference seasons on Friday night in an intriguing matchup between the two programs.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream the Pittsburgh Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers are 2-5 through seven games this season. They are 2-3 in their last five games, bringing a three-game losing streak into this matchup. They've lost to Vanderbilt, UMBC and Minnesota.

    The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are 5-3 in their season and 4-1 in their last five games. They were riding a four-game winning streak against Coppin State, Georgia, Providence and Lehigh. However, they lost to their most recent opponent, Iowa, by one point, 75-74.

    John Hugley will be the play to watch for the Panthers. He is averaging 15.9 points to go along with 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks. He can easily become a matchup nightmare.

    For the Cavaliers, Jayden Gardner is the player to keep an eye on. He will most likely be matched up with Hugleytoo. Gardner averages 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

