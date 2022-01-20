Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

  • The Cavaliers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Panthers give up (64.9).
  • The Panthers score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers give up.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
  • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 7.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley collects 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Syracuse

W 74-69

Away

1/4/2022

Clemson

W 75-65

Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

L 74-58

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

W 54-52

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

L 63-55

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/1/2022

Boston College

-

Home

2/5/2022

Miami

-

Home

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Notre Dame

L 68-67

Home

1/5/2022

Louisville

L 75-72

Away

1/8/2022

Boston College

W 69-67

Home

1/11/2022

Syracuse

L 77-61

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

W 65-53

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/29/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

2/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Virginia at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
