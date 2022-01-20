How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
- The Cavaliers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Panthers give up (64.9).
- The Panthers score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers give up.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 7.5 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley collects 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Syracuse
W 74-69
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
W 75-65
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
L 74-58
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
W 54-52
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
L 63-55
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/29/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/1/2022
Boston College
-
Home
2/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
L 68-67
Home
1/5/2022
Louisville
L 75-72
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
W 69-67
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
L 77-61
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
W 65-53
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/29/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home