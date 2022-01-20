How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

The Cavaliers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Panthers give up (64.9).

The Panthers score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers give up.

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 7.5 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley collects 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Femi Odukale's assist statline leads Pittsburgh; he dishes out 3.4 assists per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye is reliable from three-point range and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Syracuse W 74-69 Away 1/4/2022 Clemson W 75-65 Away 1/8/2022 North Carolina L 74-58 Away 1/12/2022 Virginia Tech W 54-52 Home 1/15/2022 Wake Forest L 63-55 Home 1/19/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/22/2022 NC State - Away 1/24/2022 Louisville - Home 1/29/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/1/2022 Boston College - Home 2/5/2022 Miami - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule